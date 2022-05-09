StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of Weyco Group stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $245.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.51. Weyco Group has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $29.24.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.38 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 12.04%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 39,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

