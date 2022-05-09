StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.40. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

In related news, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $26,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,896 shares of company stock valued at $34,396 in the last ninety days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 130,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,162,000. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

