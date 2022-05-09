StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.40. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $19.75.
In related news, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $26,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,896 shares of company stock valued at $34,396 in the last ninety days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
