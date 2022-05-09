StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of PCTI opened at $4.14 on Thursday. PCTEL has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $76.38 million, a P/E ratio of 414.41 and a beta of 0.39.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. PCTEL’s payout ratio is currently 2,202.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PCTEL by 1.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 41.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 249,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 43.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,132,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 109,666 shares during the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

