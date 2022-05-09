StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

DCTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delcath Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.75.

DCTH stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.53. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 174.36% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Purpura bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,321.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $91,520 in the last 90 days. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

