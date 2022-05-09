Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $59.89

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.89 and last traded at $60.44, with a volume of 8448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SF shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $717,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,826,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,647,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,619,000 after buying an additional 743,430 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,688,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,270,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,312,000 after purchasing an additional 456,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 528.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 377,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 317,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

