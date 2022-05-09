Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial accounts for approximately 0.7% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 119.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

SF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $717,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,435. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.