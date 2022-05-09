stETH (Lido) Price Reaches $3,479.19 (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 92.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00021957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00175049 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.18 or 0.00579137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00035490 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,155.80 or 1.93347634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

