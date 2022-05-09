Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $103.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.96.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $76.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.38. Starbucks has a one year low of $73.38 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

