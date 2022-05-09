Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $117.82

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $117.82 and last traded at $117.82, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.03.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.69.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.