Standard Tokenization Protocol Trading Down 18.5% Over Last Week (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $95.10 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0613 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,778.60 or 0.99801617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00100188 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,550,753,612 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

