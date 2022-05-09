StaFi Achieves Market Cap of $27.18 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. StaFi has a total market cap of $27.18 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StaFi has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StaFi Coin Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

StaFi Coin Trading

