Square (NYSE:SQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $182.00 to $150.00. The company traded as low as $82.50 and last traded at $84.93, with a volume of 447015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.19.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $375,564.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,492.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $716,181.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,254,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,783 shares of company stock worth $2,459,562. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $452,024,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in Square by 360.1% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,173,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,552,000 after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter worth approximately $172,641,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,655,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 343,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,469,000 after buying an additional 256,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.36 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.14.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

