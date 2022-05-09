Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.98

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.98 and last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 104443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average is $23.07.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $967.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.36 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 62,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $520,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,381.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 64,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 33,269 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

