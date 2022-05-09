Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.58.

SPR stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.74. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,888,000 after buying an additional 70,599 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after buying an additional 1,279,596 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,122,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,631,000 after buying an additional 329,723 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,480 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,021,000 after purchasing an additional 400,705 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

