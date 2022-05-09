Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Sells £205,703.40 in Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) insider Eric Updyke sold 86,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 238 ($2.97), for a total transaction of £205,703.40 ($256,968.64).

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 233.80 ($2.92) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 20.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 235.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 252.15. Spirent Communications plc has a 1 year low of GBX 209.80 ($2.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 310.60 ($3.88).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.34 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.72. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 320 ($4.00) to GBX 310 ($3.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.37) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 328 ($4.10).

About Spirent Communications (Get Rating)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

