Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.50 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. Spire updated its FY22 guidance to $3.75-3.95 EPS.

Shares of SR stock opened at $73.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.86. Spire has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $79.24.

Get Spire alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Spire from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Spire by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Spire by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Spire by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire (Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.