Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cormark boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Spin Master from a market perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities raised Spin Master from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.67.

TSE:TOY opened at C$47.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$44.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$37.88 and a 1-year high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$495.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$783.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 2.9893529 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

