Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share.

SPB opened at $84.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.49. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.02%.

SPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $2,259,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

