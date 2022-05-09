SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $55.95

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.95 and last traded at $56.22, with a volume of 22 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.34.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 120,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 71,044 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

