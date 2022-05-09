SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 527,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 4,479,546 shares.The stock last traded at $36.48 and had previously closed at $37.19.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

