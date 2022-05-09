SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.04

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.04 and last traded at $29.97, with a volume of 190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

