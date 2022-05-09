SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $68.05

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.05 and last traded at $68.05, with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.84.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.43 and its 200 day moving average is $79.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 64,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 34,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 72.8% during the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

