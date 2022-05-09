SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.74

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.74 and last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 13255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWX. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 263,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,886,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,188,000 after purchasing an additional 172,538 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares during the period. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

