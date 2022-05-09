SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.79

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.79 and last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 1500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

