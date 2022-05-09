SparksPay Hits Market Capitalization of $13,713.77 (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. SparksPay has a market cap of $13,713.77 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 100.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000039 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,208,304 coins and its circulating supply is 10,961,434 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

