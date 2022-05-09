SparkPoint Fuel 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $140,456.00 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $115,757.81 and $140,456.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 95.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00158321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.59 or 0.00594015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00035716 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,112.53 or 1.99875651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.