S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $337.40

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $337.40 and last traded at $339.69, with a volume of 9559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $345.76.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.57.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.32. The stock has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after buying an additional 1,277,266 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $509,023,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,825,000 after buying an additional 700,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 774.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 714,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,077,000 after buying an additional 633,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

