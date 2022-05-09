Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

SOHO opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth $84,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth $107,000. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

