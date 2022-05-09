SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.93

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 461326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.
SOFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 22.93.
In other news, insider Micah Heavener purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,355.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595,291 shares during the last quarter. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $185,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 792.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after buying an additional 4,781,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,738,000 after buying an additional 4,087,917 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,060.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,751,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after buying an additional 2,624,020 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoFi Technologies (SOFI)
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.