Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,118 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLAC stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

