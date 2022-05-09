Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.16

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.16 and last traded at $40.38, with a volume of 9894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.66.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.86.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $136,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,581. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Smartsheet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,239,000 after purchasing an additional 406,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,988,000 after purchasing an additional 140,053 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Smartsheet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,097,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,166,000 after purchasing an additional 53,125 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,283,000 after buying an additional 31,563 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

