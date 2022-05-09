Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $38,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,893,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.07.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $235.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,986. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.30 and a 200-day moving average of $269.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

