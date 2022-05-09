Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 9,933 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,933 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.14% of Cooper Companies worth $28,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.00.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded down $12.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $324.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $399.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $334.93 and a 1-year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.