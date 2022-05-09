Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 8,240 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,240 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $32,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $3.11 on Monday, reaching $226.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.09. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

