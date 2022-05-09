Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 619,863 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619,863 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.09% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $60,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after buying an additional 3,077,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,685,000 after purchasing an additional 308,383 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,282 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,313,000 after purchasing an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,092,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,905,000 after acquiring an additional 274,924 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.84. 5,379,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,317,152. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average of $79.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

