Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 31,237 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,237 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $54,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $18.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $366.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,209. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.18 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $505.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $554.73.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.67.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

