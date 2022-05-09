Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 217,491 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217,491 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $71,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 306,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 71,813 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 73,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 23,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 207,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.
About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
