Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 200,767 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,537,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,767 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $24,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KGI Securities started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,701,292. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

