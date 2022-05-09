Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,086 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,707 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of UnitedHealth Group worth $312,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $499.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,259,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.17.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.