Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 139,615 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.09% of Agilent Technologies worth $43,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE A traded down $6.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.89. The company had a trading volume of 32,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.29. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.49 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.23.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

