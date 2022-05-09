Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,958,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,818 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $111,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,387 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IPG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.78. 2,658,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,720. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

