Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,802,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 885,696 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of Intel worth $145,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 40,910,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,545,052. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $181.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.