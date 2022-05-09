Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $64.05 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,924 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,161 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.11% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $64,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,547,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,271,352,000 after acquiring an additional 187,806 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,302,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,281,000 after acquiring an additional 215,173 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,758,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,428,000 after acquiring an additional 307,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,318 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $12.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,783. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $292.75. The company has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,828 shares of company stock valued at $12,464,221. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

