Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $37.31 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 89,696 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Amgen were worth $37,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 541.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 63,678 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 119,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,329. The company has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.58 and a 200-day moving average of $226.48. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.