Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $33.94 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,419 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $33,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 241,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $208.14. The stock had a trading volume of 18,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,195. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.79 and its 200 day moving average is $224.94. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.25 and a 52 week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.64.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

