Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $31,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.55. 83,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,598. The company has a market cap of $157.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.22 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.00.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

