Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 617,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,892 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $68,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 58.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 82,806 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,513,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Robert Half International by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Robert Half International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.06. The stock had a trading volume of 683,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,392. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $83.46 and a one year high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.10.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

RHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. CL King increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Robert Half International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.