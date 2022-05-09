Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,818 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 165,535 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Visa were worth $90,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,513 shares of company stock worth $10,492,649. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V traded down $2.42 on Friday, reaching $202.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,825,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407,674. The stock has a market cap of $388.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.45 and its 200 day moving average is $213.91.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.