Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $25,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 147,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,715,000 after buying an additional 29,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.28. 214,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,896,404. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average of $83.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $65.73 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and sold 318,906 shares valued at $28,289,472. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

