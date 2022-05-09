Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 6,996 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,159 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.1% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tesla were worth $212,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Tesla by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,862 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $45,646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $960.41.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $7.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $865.65. The stock had a trading volume of 24,265,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,157,408. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $896.82 billion, a PE ratio of 117.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $947.45 and its 200 day moving average is $989.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.